Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.14 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of DT Midstream worth $46,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 962,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 799,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 706,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

