Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,607 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $46,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 432.7% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 84,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $112.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

