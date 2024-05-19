Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,452 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Paylocity worth $44,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,506,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 472,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,262,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Paylocity
In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $5,056,642. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY
Paylocity Trading Up 0.5 %
PCTY opened at $172.97 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average of $162.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paylocity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.