Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,452 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Paylocity worth $44,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,506,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 472,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,262,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $5,056,642. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.5 %

PCTY opened at $172.97 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average of $162.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

