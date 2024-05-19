Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 952 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Ryder System worth $43,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,755. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R opened at $125.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

