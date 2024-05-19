Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $44,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

