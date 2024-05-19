Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Carpenter Technology worth $44,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 122.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

