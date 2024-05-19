Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) insider Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$25,625.60.
Sintana Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SEI opened at C$1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$373.52 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. Sintana Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Sintana Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sintana Energy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.