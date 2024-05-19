Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) insider Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$25,625.60.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SEI opened at C$1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$373.52 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. Sintana Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

