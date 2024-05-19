Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund traded as high as C$9.34 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 135993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

