Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Raised to $214.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

LNG stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,982.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.