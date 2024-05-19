China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.80 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.
About China Green Agriculture
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.