China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.80 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

