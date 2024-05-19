China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

CYD stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.