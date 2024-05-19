ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.13% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $26.70 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $970.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMOS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.