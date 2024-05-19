Christopher Lyon Sells 8,786 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 220,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,653.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $29.80 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 24.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Model N by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

