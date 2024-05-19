CIBC Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$22.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.71.

TSE:BDT opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.98.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

