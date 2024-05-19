CIBC Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$290.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$304.00 to C$290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$301.85.

BYD opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$276.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$278.32. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$228.56 and a 1-year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

