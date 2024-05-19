Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,955 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Cinemark worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNK opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.