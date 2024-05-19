Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 5.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.86. 4,497,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,166,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $255,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

