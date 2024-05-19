Citigroup Cuts Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target to $1.70

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.70 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 220,147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

