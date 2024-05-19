Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Clearwater Analytics worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,022,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %
CWAN stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.38, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
