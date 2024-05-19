Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 28,290,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.9 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

