Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,087,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 266,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 155,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

