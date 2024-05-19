Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 0.3%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 3,135,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,703,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $216,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 114,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,302,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 136,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.