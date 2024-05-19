Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $316.50 and last traded at $317.73. 150,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 359,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.60.

Specifically, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,379. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 63,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $3,432,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

