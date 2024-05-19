Comparing SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Acutus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($1.00) -0.39 Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.24 -$81.66 million N/A N/A

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for SeaStar Medical and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -725.48% Acutus Medical -166.79% -54.97% -13.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acutus Medical beats SeaStar Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

