Comparing Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telia Company AB (publ) and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 0 5 0 0 2.00 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $8.37 billion 1.17 $28.57 million $0.02 249.50 NextPlat $37.76 million 0.62 -$3.78 million ($0.25) -4.96

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and NextPlat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 0.32% -0.55% -0.14% NextPlat -7.78% 10.97% 8.56%

Volatility & Risk

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions. The company also provides IoT connectivity, building monitoring, smart public transport, and smart utilities, as well as transport and logistics solutions comprising connected vehicle, asset tracking, and fleet management services. It markets its products and services under the Telia, Telia Cygate, TV4, C More, Halebop, Fello, MTV, Phonero, Onecall, MyCall, CallMe, MIT Tele, Ezys, Diil, Super, and Imt brand names for transport and logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, buildings and real estate, and public sector industries. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is based in Solna, Sweden.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

