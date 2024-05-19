Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $32.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.04.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Report on CFLT
Insider Activity at Confluent
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Confluent by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Confluent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,118,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.