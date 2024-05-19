Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $32.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Confluent by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Confluent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,118,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

