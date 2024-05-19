Contrasting HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG -0.03% -0.18% -0.13% Ares Commercial Real Estate -54.60% 0.84% 0.24%

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HG and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $11.11 million 1.51 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate $88.96 million 4.18 -$38.87 million ($0.83) -8.22

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HG and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 1 6 0 0 1.86

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats HG on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

