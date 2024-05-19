Contrasting NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NextEra Energy and Commerce Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 1 3 11 0 2.67 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $72.64, suggesting a potential downside of 4.53%.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.7% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 27.62% 11.72% 3.81% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and Commerce Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $27.13 billion 5.76 $7.31 billion $3.67 20.73 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Commerce Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. The company had approximately 33,276 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 90,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 883 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

