Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 30,000 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,295,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,512,772.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 33,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

NASDAQ PROK opened at $4.06 on Friday. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

