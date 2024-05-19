Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $988,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.84 and its 200 day moving average is $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.