Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Trading Up 14.9%

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.67 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.57 ($0.08). Approximately 4,097,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average daily volume of 594,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.72 ($0.07).

Cornish Metals Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.87. The company has a market capitalization of £32.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.52.

About Cornish Metals

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

