Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,002 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coupang were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 120,239 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,984.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,126,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,287,206.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock worth $633,564,280. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 0.6 %

CPNG opened at $23.00 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.