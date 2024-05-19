Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Shares Down 1.8%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Covalon Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a market cap of C$26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

