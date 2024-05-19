Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $48.98 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

