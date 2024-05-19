Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 336894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.