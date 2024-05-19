Craig Hallum Boosts Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target to $20.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

LE opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lands’ End has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $15.00.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lands’ End by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.