Craig Hallum Boosts Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target to $20.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
LE opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lands’ End has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $15.00.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lands’ End
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.