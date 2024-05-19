Craig Hallum Trims SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Target Price to $19.00

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. SoundThinking has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $27.75.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Articles

