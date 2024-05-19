Craig Overpeck Sells 1,500 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after buying an additional 107,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Doximity by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

