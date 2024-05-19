Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,741,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Credicorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,720,000 after buying an additional 99,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average is $154.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

