Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 16,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.65.

About Crescita Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.