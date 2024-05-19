CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.64 and last traded at $55.52. Approximately 345,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,741,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,992 shares of company stock worth $4,525,135. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,795,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,599,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 141,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.