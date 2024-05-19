Critical Analysis: Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) versus Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Minerals N/A N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 38.15% 12.92% 5.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone Minerals and Carlyle Secured Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.25%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Blackstone Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Blackstone Minerals has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and Carlyle Secured Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Minerals $260,000.00 105.17 -$21.65 million N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending $241.63 million 3.71 $92.28 million $1.71 10.31

Carlyle Secured Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Minerals.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Blackstone Minerals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa project located in Son La Province, Vietnam. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

