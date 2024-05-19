Critical Contrast: Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -193.60% -11.15% -9.03% Quanterix -28.82% -10.39% -8.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prenetics Global and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quanterix 0 0 5 1 3.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.07%. Quanterix has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Quanterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Prenetics Global.

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Quanterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanterix has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and Quanterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.44 -$62.72 million ($4.80) -1.21 Quanterix $122.37 million 5.42 -$32.33 million ($0.96) -18.06

Quanterix has higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Quanterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quanterix beats Prenetics Global on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications. It also provides SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include assays include all components required to run enzyme-based immunoassay, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, and enzyme reagents and substrate; and replacement parts, reagents, and antibodies. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, custom assay development, lucent diagnostic, and LDT testing services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sells its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct field sale, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

