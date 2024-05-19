Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was up 26.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 13,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 22,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
Critical Metals Stock Up 19.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
