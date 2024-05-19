Critical Review: New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $150,000.00 N/A -$20,000.00 ($0.03) -42.00 Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.83 $105.43 million $1.80 13.07

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -25.17% -0.79% -0.78% Atlas Energy Solutions 19.98% 29.56% 10.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Concept Energy and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 5 1 3.17

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats New Concept Energy on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

