Cronos Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 6,596 call options.
Institutional Trading of Cronos Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cronos Group by 204.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Cronos Group Stock Down 4.0 %
CRON stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.11.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.