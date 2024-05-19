Crown Castle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,824 call options.

Crown Castle stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $451,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1,205.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 519.0% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

