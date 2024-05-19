Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins Dividend Announcement

CMI opened at $285.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.