Curi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

