Currys (LON:CURY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 67 ($0.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.80) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 77.80 ($0.98).

Shares of LON CURY opened at GBX 70.95 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £801.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,773.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.03. Currys has a 52-week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.91).

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

