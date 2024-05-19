Currys (LON:CURY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 67 ($0.84) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.80) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 77.80 ($0.98).
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
